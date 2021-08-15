GCN Coin Price Up 59.9% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $136,135.78 and approximately $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00391228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

