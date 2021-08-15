Geeq 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $694,081.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $694,081.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.00869219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00104619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

