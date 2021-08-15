Geeq Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $636,259.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

