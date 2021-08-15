Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249.86 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $249.86 million and $11.88 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00865076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 248,350,935 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

