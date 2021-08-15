Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE GNK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $754.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 940,000 shares of company stock worth $15,214,250. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

