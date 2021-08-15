Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.10. 520,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,629. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

