General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,325. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

