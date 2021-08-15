Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.74 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and $766,895.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00010103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.80 or 0.00868871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00104374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043985 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.