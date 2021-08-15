GenesisX (XGS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. GenesisX has a market cap of $56,358.46 and approximately $17.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,810,363 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.