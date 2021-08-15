Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gentex by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 16.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

