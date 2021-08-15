Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in July

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Getinge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of Getinge stock remained flat at $$43.11 during trading on Friday. 161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.89. Getinge has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.47 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

