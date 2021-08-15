Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Getty Realty worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

