GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,443.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,168.96 or 2.05014709 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,564,390 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.