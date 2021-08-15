Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 4,341,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

