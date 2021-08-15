Gitcoin (GTC) Achieves Market Cap of $130.56 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $9.20 or 0.00019303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $130.56 million and $29.61 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

