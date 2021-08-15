Gitcoin (GTC) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.81 or 0.00019235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $125.06 million and $23.23 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00867603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00104690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

