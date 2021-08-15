Glitch Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and $1.07 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00138388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,415.81 or 0.99759534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.80 or 0.00874804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.67 or 0.06982257 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,261,523 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

