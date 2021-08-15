Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.20. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

