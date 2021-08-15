Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.73. 2,089,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.