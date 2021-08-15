Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,584 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Globant worth $231,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

Globant stock opened at $271.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.00. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $277.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

