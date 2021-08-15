GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.51 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $86.51 million and $153,519.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

