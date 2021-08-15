GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0375 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $359,010.55 and approximately $469.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.