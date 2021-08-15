GoChain (GO) Price Hits $0.0334 on Major Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $36.58 million and $5.35 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,143,428,744 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,553,766 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

