Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $254.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.97 million and the highest is $261.69 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.39 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $47.47 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

