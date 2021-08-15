Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.