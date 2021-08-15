GoldFund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $215,561.71 and approximately $200.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006127 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000173 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

