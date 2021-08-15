GoNetwork (GOT) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $113,866.35 and $59.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

