Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 89,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 23,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

