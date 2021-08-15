GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDRX. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares valued at $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

