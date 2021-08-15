GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

GoodRx stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares valued at $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

