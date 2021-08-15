Goose Finance Price Reaches $0.75 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $228,513.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

