Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Tops One Day Volume of $286,670.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $522,668.32 and $286,670.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.00868321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.