Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $151,174.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00132356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00154177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.31 or 1.00296036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00878903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.07162332 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,867,713 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

