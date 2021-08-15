Govi (GOVI) Market Cap Hits $28.63 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Govi has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00007102 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a total market cap of $28.63 million and $163,322.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00139248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00155253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.60 or 1.00006329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.73 or 0.00877905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.17 or 0.06981898 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

