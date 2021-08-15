Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.