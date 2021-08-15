Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Graham worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $623.00 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

