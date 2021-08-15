Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 316.80 ($4.14) on Friday. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

