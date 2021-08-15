GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRRB opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Morgan bought 6,302 shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $132,342.00.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

