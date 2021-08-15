Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00863678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

