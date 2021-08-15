Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $482.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.81 or 0.00389103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

