GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $26,284.84 and $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00136402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.93 or 0.99736415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00875260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.67 or 0.06989583 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,148,185 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

