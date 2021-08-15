Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $203,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.72%.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
