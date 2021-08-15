Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.2% in the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

