Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 715 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $447.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

