Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 7,726 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

