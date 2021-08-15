Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 9,724 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

GM opened at $53.65 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

