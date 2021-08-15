Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

