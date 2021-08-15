Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 75.6% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $515.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

