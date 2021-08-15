Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $264.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04. The stock has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.