Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

